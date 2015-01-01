Abstract

Disaster science examines the causes, behaviors, and consequences of hazardous events, from hurricanes to wildfires, flooding, and major industrial accidents. Individual disasters are recurring more frequently and with greater intensity. Recurrent acute disasters (RADs) are sequential disasters that affect a specific locale over time. While disaster science has matured in recent years, understanding of the distinctive characteristics of RADs varies by discipline and lacks predictive power. A theoretical framework is presented by borrowing in part from mathematical topology and disturbance ecology. The recurrent disasters affecting Puerto Rico 2017-2020 are examined as a case example to test the framework. A key variable is the complex characteristics of legacy conditions created by one disaster that influence the effects of subsequent disasters. Substantial improvements in disaster response, recovery, and preparedness can be gained by adopting a RAD-based approach.

Language: en