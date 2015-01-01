Abstract

This study aims to identify, through an advanced three-level meta-analytic approach, the predictive validity of the different ecological systems for IPH perpetration and victimization relative to IPV, other homicides, IPH followed by suicide, and non-abused control groups. Twenty-nine studies were included, with 473 effect sizes in a unique population of 16,237. Each factor was classified into one of three ecological systems: ontogenetic, microsystem, and exosystem. The results revealed that the impact of each ecological system on the likelihood of IPH varies depending on the offender/victim gender and the comparison groups. Specifically, the largest odds ratios for intimate partner femicide (IPF) perpetration/victimization versus IPV were found at the microsystem level as well as IPF victimization versus non-abused group at the ontogenetic level of risk factors. Moderator analyses showed that the difference between male IPH and IPV perpetrators in the effect of the microsystem level of risk factors is explained in part by a set of cultural values and beliefs toward equality. We then discuss the present results' implications for risk assessment and the prevention/treatment of IPH perpetration and victimization, as well as future research.

Language: en