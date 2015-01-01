SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Al Otary L, Abou-Zeid M, Kaysi I. Transportation 2022; 49(1): 1-36.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s11116-020-10161-5

unavailable

Car ownership and use is a main contributor to the deterioration of air quality in cities and to global warming. There is thus a pressing need to understand their determinants in this era of increasing demand for mobility. This paper studies car ownership and use decisions in a car-dominant developing country context, and quantifies the effect of public transportation availability on these decisions. A discrete-continuous modeling framework that estimates car ownership and use simultaneously is presented. People's latent attitudes towards public transportation and the private car are also assumed to influence these decisions.


Language: en
