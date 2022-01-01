SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bucsky P, Juhász M. Transp. Res. A Policy Pract. 2022; 157: 244-257.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.tra.2022.01.018

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Reducing urban road congestion by infrastructure development promises lower travel times, reduced pollution and wider economic benefits. However, besides advanced transport infrastructure affecting existing traffic, it also induces new demand, which tends to be underestimated. This phenomenon is well-known for interurban roads, especially for motorways, but the literature is scarce on real-life data for urban areas. Most analyses on induced traffic were carried out on relatively short time periods. Therefore, this paper studies 55 years in an urban environment and shows how capacity provision induced extra traffic. Furthermore, it could also be demonstrated that scaling back capacity diminishes travel demand. Most of the analyses on induced traffic concentrated on just a handful of countries; therefore, evidence from a country that emerged from middle income to high income provides new insights for other developing nations and cities.


Language: en

Keywords

Bridges; Induced traffic; Travel demand; Urban road traffic

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print