SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yoosefi Lebni J, Ziapour A, Qorbani M, Khosravi B, Mirzaei A, Safari O, Mansourian M, Özdenk GD. J. Public Health (Heidelberg) 2021; 29(1): 95-101.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10389-019-01093-1

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The purpose of this study was to explain the causes of crystal (meth) addiction in Tehran.

Methods

This research was qualitative and was carried out using content analysis and deep and semi-structured interview technique. The study populations consisted of crystal addicts in Tehran, Iran. Sampling was done using snowball and purposive sampling technique. Finally, 20 people were interviewed until data saturation and then the data were coded and analyzed.

Results

In the process of data analysis and coding, nine main categories of causes of crystal addiction appeared, which were: predisposing psychological characteristics, role model(s), peer influences, lack of proper family monitoring, easy access and ease of use, triggering events, positive attitudes toward crystal, responding to a particular need, and enjoying the first use.

Conclusions

Raising the awareness and attitude of young people and their families about crystal, teaching families how to properly supervise their children and the behaviors of their friends, as well as increasing social support in times of life crisis, could significantly tend to reduce the use of crystal in the community.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print