Abstract

The purpose of this study was to explain the causes of crystal (meth) addiction in Tehran.



Methods



This research was qualitative and was carried out using content analysis and deep and semi-structured interview technique. The study populations consisted of crystal addicts in Tehran, Iran. Sampling was done using snowball and purposive sampling technique. Finally, 20 people were interviewed until data saturation and then the data were coded and analyzed.



Results



In the process of data analysis and coding, nine main categories of causes of crystal addiction appeared, which were: predisposing psychological characteristics, role model(s), peer influences, lack of proper family monitoring, easy access and ease of use, triggering events, positive attitudes toward crystal, responding to a particular need, and enjoying the first use.



Conclusions



Raising the awareness and attitude of young people and their families about crystal, teaching families how to properly supervise their children and the behaviors of their friends, as well as increasing social support in times of life crisis, could significantly tend to reduce the use of crystal in the community.

