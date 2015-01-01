SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Negi AS, Khanna A, Aggarwal R. J. Public Health (Heidelberg) 2021; 29(1): 103-116.

The purpose of present study is to examine the impact of aspects of spirituality on stress, anxiety, depression among engineering students.

Data were collected from 914 engineering students of Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, India. A self-administered questionnaire and DASS-21 scale were used to measure spirituality and depression, anxiety, stress in current study. Pearson correlation is used to examine the relationship between spirituality dimensions and stress, anxiety, depression; multiple regression is used to examine the most influencing spirituality dimension; independent sample t-test is used to examine the gender difference in spirituality, stress, anxiety, depression among engineering students.

Findings of the study propagated the positive and significant relationship between universal consciousness and anxiety of engineering students.

The most influencing spirituality dimensions are relationship with self and relationship with others. The sense of spirituality of female students is stronger than that of male students.


