Abstract

OBJECTIVES



To perform Hajj properly, pilgrims have to be in good shape, both physically and psychologically. Those with mental disorders may encounter difficulties in completing Hajj. This study aims to estimate the prevalence of psychiatric disorders among Hajj pilgrims.



Methods



Pilgrims were recruited through multi-stage random sampling for a total duration of 20 days during the 2016 Hajj. Semi-structured interviews were performed that included demographics, medical background, and assessment on the Mini-International Neuropsychiatric Interview (MINI) scale to diagnose psychiatric disorders.



Results



Out of the 513 pilgrims appraised, 37 (7.2%) had one or more psychiatric disorders. The most common psychiatric conditions were major depressive disorders (2.0%), agoraphobia (1.8%), and psychotic disorders (1.4%). Of note, 32 pilgrims (6.2%) posed a suicide risk. Of these pilgrims, 27 (5.3%) were found to have a low suicide risk, three (0.6%) a moderate suicide risk, and two (0.4%) a high suicide risk. Pilgrims with at least one psychiatric disorder, compared to those without any psychiatric disorders, were significantly more likely to be female (p < 0.001), unmarried (p < 0.012), have a suicide risk (p < 0.001), and be on psychiatric medication (p < 0.028).



Conclusion



Psychiatric disorders were found to be widespread among Hajj pilgrims, particularly depressive disorders. Of particular concern, the suicidality risk was also found to be common, although low rates predominated.

