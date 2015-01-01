SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Aidoo EN, Ackaah W. J. Public Health (Heidelberg) 2021; 29(2): 471-477.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10389-019-01135-8

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Aim

Road traffic crashes remain a major public health issue and have been the subject of debate in many studies due to their effect on society. This study contributes to the discussion by investigating the risk factors that significantly contribute to driver injury severity sustained in traffic crashes.

Subject and methods

Using the crash data from the Greater Accra region of Ghana, spanning a 3-year period (2014-2016), a generalized ordered logit (GOL) model was estimated to determine the effect of a wide range of variables on driver injury severity outcome.

Results

The results suggest that, in the event of a crash, more severe driver injury was influenced by multiple factors including driver's gender, driver's action (e.g., turning, overtaking, going ahead), number of vehicles involved, day of week of the crash, vehicle size, and road width.

Conclusion

The findings of this study highlight the need to further study risk factors significantly influencing driver injury severity.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print