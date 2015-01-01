Abstract

Aim



Review of visits to the radiology department related to trampoline injuries in a major trauma centre in the UK over a 6-year period, and analysis of imaging performed, injury type, and seasonal trends in children under 18 years of age.



Subject and methods



Retrospective review of the Radiology Information System (RIS) for requests and reports between January 2012 and December 2017 containing the search term "tramp*" with an age of < 18 years.



Results



A total of 1794 children (44% male, mean age 8.15) visited the radiology department 1871 times and received 2343 separate radiographic examinations, ten ultrasound examinations, 20 CT examinations, 19 MR examinations and two nuclear medicine examinations. Seven hundred and eighty-eight children (45.9% male) had injury demonstrated on radiographs (622 fractures and 183 soft-tissue injuries) during 796 visits to radiology. Positive CT, MRI, and US were seen in 55%, 47.3%, and 50% of cases respectively. Children under 7 years of age are more likely to have been injured compared to older children attending for X-rays, with the proportion of injuries seen in 6-year-old children being the highest (63.7%). Trampoline injury-related X-ray requests to radiology rose from 1.7% to 4% per year as a percentage of overall X-ray requests from the emergency department.



Conclusion



Trampoline injury-related visits to the radiology department and the number of injuries demonstrated on imaging studies have increased over the study period, putting greater pressure on the healthcare system. Younger children are especially prone to injury. Public health campaigns and mandatory national safety standards are needed to increase awareness of potential dangers of recreational trampoline use.

