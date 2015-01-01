Abstract

Aim



This study was performed within an international organization (IO), headquartered in Washington, D.C. The employees are facing great risks during their missions abroad, where developing countries are the most common travel destination. The IO conducted a staff road safety survey in 2008 and based a road safety policy on the results of this survey. In 2017, a follow-up survey investigated the impact of the policy implementation. The aim of this study was to investigate the effect of that policy.



Subjects and methods



This study is based on two cross-sectional road safety surveys conducted by the IO's Staff Road Safety Task Force. The study population consisted of both regular employees and consultants based at country offices (CO) worldwide. The number of reported road traffic crashes and near-crashes (nearly had a crash), as well as road safety behavior, was compared between these two surveys. The analysis was performed from a gender perspective. High-risk countries were identified based on the number of reported road traffic crashes and near-crashes.



Results



Over a period of nine years, the incidence rates had dropped from 1.6 to 0.7 road traffic crashes per 1000 travel days and from 14 to 8.9 near-crashes per 1000 travel days. Seat belt usage had increased from 70% to 80%. There were no major differences between male and female respondents. Developing countries had the highest travel adjusted event rates.



Conclusion



The findings of this study suggest that the policy had a positive impact on road safety among CO staff within the IO.

