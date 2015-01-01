Abstract

OBJECTIVE



Understand the relationship between polyvictimization and engagement in HIV risk behaviors. Examine the potential mediating role of depression for this relationship.



Methods



This study utilized data from the Pathways to Desistance study. This study comprised the responses of 1354 juvenile offenders across the 84 months following adjudication for a serious offense. A series of Poisson regression models was utilized to conduct analyses.



Results



Results indicate that participants reporting greater levels of direct polyvictimization engaged in a greater variety of HIV risk behaviors during the following observation period. This effect was not observed for witnessed polyvictimization. Adding depression to the model resulted in full mediation of this effect.



Discussion



Direct polyvictimization was found to be a predictor of HIV risk behaviors, with depression mediating. This indicates the importance of strong screening for trauma histories to determine the presence of polyvictimization in the criminal justice system at intake and reentry.

