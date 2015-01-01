Abstract

Aims



Disasters can affect anyone, but children are the most vulnerable. Schools play an essential role during disasters because children spend most of their time in such institutions, and teachers are among the untapped groups whose potential roles in disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM) are not yet fully realized. In order to provide baseline data that may be useful in developing an intervention geared towards maximizing the potential of teachers in DRRM, disaster preparedness was measured among teachers of Angeles City, Philippines, using a questionnaire designed using the extended parallel process model (EPPM).



Subjects and methods



A total of 45 school teachers from Angeles City, Philippines, answered a structured survey questionnaire to assess their current disaster preparedness, and whether their attitude, intentions, behavior, perceived efficacy, perceived threat, and fear constitute a danger control or fear control response.



Results



A high percentage of the respondents exhibited danger control responses, although fear control responses were also observed. Perceptions of fear were highest for terrorist attacks and lowest for floods.



Conclusion



Overall, through the use of the EPPM-based questionnaire, there is evidence that teachers basically show positive attitudes and intentions towards disaster preparedness, but lack sufficient motivation to exhibit excellent disaster preparedness behavior due to the low perceived threat.

Language: en