Abstract

Aims



This study sought to assess factors associated with the justification of Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) among men in sub-Saharan Africa using data from 27 countries.



Methods



The study used data from the male file of the most current Demographic and Health Surveys (DHSs) conducted in 27 countries in sub-Saharan Africa. Men aged 15-64 years were included (N = 170,361). Binary logistic regression models were used to examine the relationship between the independent variables and justifying at least one form of physical IPV.



Results



Overall, 33% of men in this sample reported that at least one form of physical IPV was justified, ranging from a high of 67% in Guinea to a low of 12% in Malawi.



RESULTS showed that justification of physical violence varied by country. The odds of justifying IPV for at least one of the five situations ranged from 0.42 (OR = 0.42, CI = 0.36-0.51) in Malawi to 4.86 (OR = 4.86, CI = 4.45-5.32) in Guinea compared with men in Burkina Faso. Education (no education [OR = 2.80, CI = 2.53-3.10]), wealth status (poorest [OR = 1.58, CI = 1.46-1.72]), place of residence (rural residence [OR = 1.13, CI = 1.06-1.21]), marital status (married men [OR = 0.88, CI = 0.83-0.92], separated men [(OR = 1.16, CI = 1.04-1.30]), occupation (employed men [OR = 1.23, (CI = 1.17-1.30]) and age (men aged 55-64 [OR = 0.78, CI = 0.74-0.82]) predicted justification of physical IPV among men in sub-Saharan Africa.



Conclusion



This study finds that men's justification of IPV against women in sub-Saharan Africa is substantial, although not universal across countries in the sub-region. Policies and interventions should be geared toward breaking the societal norms that affirm women's vulnerability in the society. Advocacy to stop physical intimate violence against women should be strengthened by NGOs, civil groups and government agencies.

Language: en