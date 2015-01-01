Abstract

As an intersubjective human experience, fear impacts the health and quality of life of older adults. To date, no clear and empirical attempt has been made yet to describe how fear is developed among older inmates toward other inmates, hence this grounded theory study. Twenty-five (25) older prisoners from the National Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa, Philippines took part in an in-depth, face to face individual interview. Guided by the Corbin and Strauss Method of grounded theory analysis, gathered field texts were subjected to open, axial and selective coding procedures. The emerging themes were then validated via member checking procedure. Interestingly, the study afforded the Ferris wheel model of older prisoners' fear towards other inmates with four underlying phases. These phases provide an elucidation of the individual and collective contributions of environmental stimuli that shape an older inmates' preconceived notion of prison ecology; the experience of and exposure to violent behaviors inside prison; the development of avoidance as a maladaptive coping mechanism; and the role of spirituality and support group.



FINDINGS of this study are valuable guideposts for penal institutions to adopt a more inter-disciplinary approach to crafting induction programs and transitioning experiences for new inmates that foster better coping skills through a well-defined system of socialization, communication and interaction between and among inmates.

