Abstract

The design code for each country is revised and updated based on an expected zone's seismic intensities, geotechnical site classifications, structural systems, construction materials and methods of construction in order to provide more realistic considerations of seismic demand, seismic response, and seismic capacity. Based on the aforementioned provisions, structures designed according to different seismic codes may yield different performances for the same level of hazard. This study aims to investigate and compare the induced responses related to the earthquake-resistant design of reinforced concrete (RC) buildings according to the Saudi building code (SBC-301), American code (ASCE-7), uniform building code (UBC-97), and European code (EC-8). In order to account for the provision regarding the hazard specification and its effect on the induced seismic responses, four regions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with different seismic levels are selected. The code provisions related to the specification of site classification and its effect on the induced design base shear are investigated as well. Significant differences are observed in the induced responses with the variation in seismic design codes for the considered seismic hazards and site classifications.

