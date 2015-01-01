Abstract

The aim of this study is to create alternative approaches to predict human response to ground vibration. Site measurements were conducted in an urban quarry. The multiple discriminant analysis technique was used to develop classification models. The measured ground vibration values were grouped based on the limit values appearing in the literature. Two classification models were created to predict human response to ground vibration. In addition, classical predictor equations were developed to compare to the classification models. The best equations were chosen considering several error measures. All the models were tested on the independent data. The prediction accuracy of the discriminant analysis models is quite promising. Nearly eighty-nine percent of the test data were correctly classified. The classification models have a combined structure. The results of the models can be directly presented to the neighbors of the studied quarry. The models are not complex. They do not require additional software or information to practice and can be easily used by site engineers.

