Abstract

Latinx college students are at high risk of suffering from depressive symptoms. A factor posited to influence depressive symptoms among Latinx college students is racial/ethnic discrimination. However, the mechanisms which link racial/ethnic discrimination to depressive symptoms are not well understood. This study examined the mediating role of racism-related vigilance and sleep-related factors (i.e., sleep quality, sleep efficiency) on the relationship between perceived intergroup racial/ethnic discrimination and depressive symptoms. Participants were 194 Latina/o college students enrolled at a Midwestern university designated as a Hispanic-Serving Institution. Path analysis was conducted to investigate whether racism-related vigilance and sleep-related factors (i.e., sleep quality, sleep efficiency) are potential pathways in the relationship between intergroup racial/ethnic discrimination and depressive symptoms. Path analysis revealed that racism-related vigilance and sleep quality sequentially mediated the effect of perceived intergroup racial/ethnic discrimination on depressive symptoms. Sleep efficiency did not mediate the relationship between racial/ethnic discrimination and depressive symptoms. This study is among the first to document that intergroup racial/ethnic discrimination is negatively related to mental health through both cognitive and behavioral mechanisms. This research has important implications for understanding how discrimination may influence mental health outcomes among Latinx college students.

