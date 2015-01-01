|
Citation
|
Chadha K. Law Philos. 2021; 40(3): 335-359.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
There are two distinct ways for someone to place conditions on their morally valid consent. The first is to place conditions on the moral scope of their consent--whereby they waive some moral claim rights but not others. The second is to conditionally token consent--whereby the condition affects whether they waive any moral claim rights at all. Understanding this distinction helps make progress with debates about so-called "conditional consent" to sexual intercourse in English law, and with understanding how individuals place conditions on their morally valid consent in other contexts.
Language: en