Abstract

On May 21, 2021, at 21:48, the Ms6.4 Yangbi earthquake struck Dali prefecture, Yunnan province, China; the maximum PGA reached 714.78 gal, causing 37 casualties and infrastructures damage. A field investigation demonstrated that seismic landslides were concentrated along the G56 Hangrui and Dayangyun highways, classified as local rock falls and shear slides. The shear slides were more severe than the local rock falls and were located along the Dayangyun highway, which was still under construction when the earthquake occurred, severely impacting following engineering activities. Typical shear slides caused by the earthquake were selected for detailed investigations; electrical resistivity topography (ERT) was conducted to study the failure mechanism. The ERT results indicated that the sliding surface was located at the interface between the overburden layer and the underlying rock stratum. The slope failures along the Dayangyun highway were characterized by several tensile cracks on the rear edge, a relatively short displacement, and an accumulation at the toe of the excavated slope where reinforcement measures had not yet been completed. The combined effect of engineering activities and a geological structure provided favorable conditions for slope failure. In addition, seismic motion triggered the landslides; however, engineering activity was a specific and significant factor contributing to the shear slides during the Yangbi earthquake. Excavation and incomplete construction reduced the stability of the overburden soil layer. Although the scale of the seismic landslides in the Yangbi earthquake was generally small, the coming rainy season after the earthquake may contribute for sliding again.

