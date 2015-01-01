|
Citation
|
Pilatti A, Bonino P, del Valle Vera, B, Marcos Pautassi R. RED 2021; 46(1): 42-57.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Perfiles de consumo de sustancias y percepción de riesgo en jóvenes asistentes a festivales de rock
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Asociación de Médicos y otros Profesionales)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The present study examined substance use occurrence and identified classes of consumers among those attending a rock festival. A sample of 447 participants (56.4% women) completed a survey measuring substance use, perceived risk associated with substance use, intention to substance use and frequency of attending rock festivals. Most of the participants exhibited consumption of multiple substances. Using latent class analysis, we identified two classes of consumers: one characterized by the consumption of alcohol, tobacco and marijuana and the other, characterized by the consumption of these three substances and, in addition, stimulants and hallucinogens. The perception of a lower risk was associated with a higher frequency of substance use. The findings suggest that the population of young people attending rock festivals exhibits a high vulnerability to risky substance use and should be targeted for specific interventions.
Language: es