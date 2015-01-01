Abstract

The present study examined substance use occurrence and identified classes of consumers among those attending a rock festival. A sample of 447 participants (56.4% women) completed a survey measuring substance use, perceived risk associated with substance use, intention to substance use and frequency of attending rock festivals. Most of the participants exhibited consumption of multiple substances. Using latent class analysis, we identified two classes of consumers: one characterized by the consumption of alcohol, tobacco and marijuana and the other, characterized by the consumption of these three substances and, in addition, stimulants and hallucinogens. The perception of a lower risk was associated with a higher frequency of substance use. The findings suggest that the population of young people attending rock festivals exhibits a high vulnerability to risky substance use and should be targeted for specific interventions.



Este trabajo examinó la ocurrencia de consumo de diferentes sustancias psicoactivas e identificó clases de consumidores entre asistentes a un festival de rock. Participaron 447 participantes (56.4% mujeres) que completaron una encuesta sobre consumo de sustancias, riesgo percibido con relación al consumo de sustancias, intención de consumo y frecuencia de asistencia a recitales. La mayoría de los participantes exhibió policonsumo. Mediante la técnica de análisis de clases latentes, se identificaron dos clases de consumidores: una caracterizada por el consumo de alcohol, tabaco y marihuana y la otra, caracterizada por el consumo de esas tres sustancias y, además, estimulantes y alucinógenos. La percepción de un menor riesgo se asoció a una mayor frecuencia de consumo de sustancias. Los hallazgos sugieren que la población de jóvenes asistentes a recitales de rock exhibe una alta vulnerabilidad al consumo de riesgo de sustancias y debería ser objeto de intervenciones específicas.

