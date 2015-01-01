Abstract

PURPOSE: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) rates in the elderly population are rapidly increasing worldwide. However, there are no clinical guidelines for the treatment of elderly TBI to date. This study aims at describing injury patterns and severity, clinical management, and outcomes in elderly TBI patients, which may contribute to specific prognostic tools and clinical guidelines in the future.



METHODS: Clinical records of 2999 TBI patients ≥ 65 years old admitted in the University Hospital Leuven (Belgium) between 1999 and 2019 were manually screened and 1480 cases could be included. Records were scrutinized for relevant clinical data.



RESULTS: The median age in the cohort was 78.0 years (IQR = 12). Falls represented the main accident mechanism (79.7%). The median Glasgow Coma Score on admission was 15 (range 3-15). Subdural hematomas were the most common lesion (28.4%). 90.1% of all patients were hospitalized and 27.0% were admitted to intensive care. 16.4% underwent a neurosurgical intervention. 11.0% of all patients died within 30 days post-TBI. Among the 521 patients with mild TBI, 28.6% were admitted to ICU and 13.1% had a neurosurgical intervention and 30-day mortality was 6.9%.



CONCLUSION: Over the 20-year study period, an increase of age and comorbidities and a reduction in neurosurgical interventions and ICU admissions were observed, along with a trend to less severe injuries but a higher proportion of treatment withdrawals, while at the same time mortality rates decreased. TBI is a life-changing event, leading to severe consequences in the elderly population, especially at higher ages. Even mild TBI is associated with substantial rates of hospitalization, surgery, and mortality in elderly. The characteristics of the elderly population with TBI are subject to changes over time.

