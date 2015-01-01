Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Developmental Trauma Disorder (DTD) is a childhood psychiatric syndrome designed to include sequelae of trauma exposure not fully captured by PTSD. This study aimed to determine whether assessment of DTD with an independent sample of children in mental health treatment will replicate results from an initial validation study.



METHODS: The DTD semi-structured interview (DTD-SI) was administered to a convenience sample in six sites in the United States (N=271 children in mental health care, 8-18 years old, 47% female, 41% Black or Latinx) with measures of trauma history, DSM-IV PTSD, probable DSM-IV psychiatric diagnoses, emotion regulation/dysregulation, internalizing/externalizing problems, and quality of life. Confirmatory Factor (CFA) and Item Response Theory (IRT) analyses tested DTD's structure and DTD-SI's information value. Bivariate and multivariate analyses tested DTD's criterion and convergent validity.



RESULTS: A three-factor solution (i.e., emotion/somatic, attentional/behavioral, and self/relational dysregulation) best fit the data (CFI = 0.91; TLI = 0.89; BIC = 357.17; RMSEA = 0.06; SRMR = 0.05). DTD-SI items were informative across race/ethnicity, gender, and age with three exceptions. Emotion dysregulation was the most informative item at low levels of DTD severity. Non-suicidal self-injury was rare but discriminative in identifying children with high levels of DTD severity.



RESULTS supported the criterion and convergent validity of the DTD construct.



CONCLUSION: This replication provides empirical support for DTD as a construct and potential psychiatric syndrome, and the DTD-SI's validity as a clinical research tool.

