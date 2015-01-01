Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze how Pilates exercises affect standing, walking, and balance in children with diplegic cerebral palsy throughout a 10-week program.



METHODS: We included 40 children aged 7-9 years with diplegic cerebral palsy, and randomly allocated them into two groups of the same size: conventional therapy group (group A) and conventional therapy+Pilates group (group B). We administered the same conventional physical therapy program to both groups for 45 minutes, with group B receiving additional Pilates exercises for 45 minutes. Both groups attended the intervention program three times/week for 10 weeks. We used the Growth Motor Function Measure Scale (GMFM-88) to evaluate standing and walking (Dimensions D and E), and the Pediatric Balance Scale to evaluate balance function before and after treatment.



RESULTS: Comparison of the average values of all measured variables before and after therapy showed a statistically significant difference (p<0.05) between the two groups. All measured variables showed a significant difference between groups A and B, in favor of group B (p<0.05).



CONCLUSION: Pilates exercise in addition to conventional therapy is more effective in improving balance and gross motor function in children with diplegic cerebral palsy than the conventional therapy alone.

Language: en