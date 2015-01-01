SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Seneviratne VL, Ranaweera S, Atkins M. Asian J. Psychiatry 2022; 71: e103028.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ajp.2022.103028

35272255

Elder suicide is a significant public health issue in many countries. This reflects the complex underlying psychosocial, mental and physical health issues that older adults face. Increased life expectancy in developing countries has resulted in a gradual transition to an ageing population. Furthermore, in countries such as Sri Lanka, the transition occurs at a lower per capita income than in developed countries. This will negatively impact the availability of resources and service delivery to at-risk individuals. Thus, addressing elder suicide and concerns of elders are timely issues. This paper looks at the underlying risk factors associated with elder suicide and strategies that can be implemented in preventing elder suicide in the South Asian context, with reference to Sri Lanka.


Sri Lanka; South Asia; Elder suicides; Prevention of suicides

