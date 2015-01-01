Abstract

Emergency departments are often the point of entry to the healthcare system for people who self-harm, and these individuals are at high risk of further self-harm and suicide in the post-discharge period. These settings therefore provide a critical opportunity for intervention. However, many studies have identified that the experiences of patients, carers and the emergency department staff themselves is often suboptimal. In this editorial we summarise one such study, by O'Keeffe and colleagues, and consider strategies for improving the experiences of patients and their carers when presenting to the emergency department. We also reiterate the need for wider systemic change in attitudes and approaches towards people who self-harm that are pervasive across the healthcare system and beyond.

