Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although a recent study reported that survivors of critical illness have an increased risk of suicide, the suicide rate and factors associated with suicide in patients with sepsis have not yet been investigated. AIMS: We aimed to examine the prevalence and risk factors of suicide among patients with sepsis in South Korea.



METHOD: All adult patients who were admitted to all hospitals in South Korea with a main diagnosis of sepsis, from 1 January 2010 to 31 December 2018, were included in the study. The primary outcome was suicide within 1 year after sepsis diagnosis.



RESULTS: A total of 251 837 adult patients with sepsis were included, of which 132 691 patients (52.7%) died within 1 year after the diagnosis of sepsis, and death by suicide was the cause in 3903 patients (1.5%). Older age, male gender, living in a rural area, higher Charlson Comorbidity Index and Elixhauser Comorbidity Index scores, invasive treatment (continuous renal replacement therapy and mechanical ventilator support) and admission to a hospital with low annual case volumes were associated with a higher risk of suicide. In addition, concurrent substance misuse, post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder, dementia and previous attempt of suicide or self-harm were associated with a higher risk of suicide.



CONCLUSIONS: During the 1-year follow-up period, 1.5% of patients died by suicide after the diagnosis of sepsis in South Korea. Knowledge of the factors associated with suicide might allow for earlier intervention to potentially reduce the number of suicide attempts in patients with sepsis.

