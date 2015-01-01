Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Bullying and violence at work are relatively common in Finnish public sector workplaces. Previous research has demonstrated their association with increased risk of poor health and well-being, but only few intervention studies exist. The aim of this protocol paper is to describe the development and assessment of the effectiveness of a workplace intervention aimed at reducing these harmful phenomena.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: This protocol describes a two-wave quasi-experimental intervention. Each of the three participating Finnish public sector organisations (cities) will select four work units (a total of 450-500 employees) to participate in an intervention including 2-3 workshops for the work unit, 2-3 consultative meetings with the supervisor of the work unit, a follow-up meeting for the entire work unit (a maximum of 6-month time lag) and online meetings with the supervisor to monitor achievements and discuss about difficult cases, if any. Three age-matched, sex-matched and occupation-matched controls for each participants of the intervention group will be randomly selected, a total 1350-1500 individuals in the control group. For intervention and control groups, premeasurement is based on responses to a survey that was conducted in 2020. Postintervention measurement will be based on survey responses in 2022. Data will be analysed using latent change score modelling or difference-in-difference analysis. ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: Ethics approvals are from the Ethics committees of the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital district and the Finnish institute of Occupational Health.



RESULTS will be made available to participating organisations and their employees, the funder and other researchers via open access article in a peer-reviewed journal and subsequent reporting of the results via social media channels and press release to the public.

