Citation
Schrager SM, Mamey MR, Rhoades H, Goldbach JT. BMJ Open 2022; 12(3): e054792.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35264352
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Sexual minority adolescents (SMA) report higher rates of anxiety, self-harm, depression and suicide than heterosexual peers. These disparities appear to persist into adulthood and may worsen for certain subgroups, yet the mechanisms that drive these concerns remain poorly understood. Minority stress theory, the predominant model for understanding these disparities, posits that poorer outcomes are due to the stress of living in a violently homophobic and discriminatory culture. Although numerous studies report associations between minority stress and behavioural health in adolescence, no study has comprehensively examined how minority stress may change throughout the course of adolescence, nor how stress trajectories may predict health outcomes during this critical developmental period.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; public health; child & adolescent psychiatry