Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Asylum seekers are at increased risk of self-harm compared with the general population, and the experience of detention may further exacerbate this risk. Despite this, evidence regarding the prevalence, methods and characteristics of self-harm among asylum seekers in Australia (including those detained in onshore and offshore immigration detention) has not been synthesised. Such information is necessary to inform evidence-based prevention initiatives, and effective clinical and governmental responses to self-harm. This review will synthesise findings from the literature regarding the prevalence, methods and characteristics of self-harm among asylum seekers in both detained and community-based settings in Australia.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: We searched key electronic health, psychology and medical databases (PsycINFO, Scopus, PubMed and MEDLINE) for studies published in English between 1 January 1992 and 31 December 2021. Our primary outcome is self-harm among asylum seekers held in onshore and/or offshore immigration detention, community detention and/or in community-based arrangements in Australia. We will include all study designs (except single case studies) that examine the prevalence of self-harm in asylum seekers. Studies published between 1992-the commencement of Australia's policy of mandatory immigration detention-and 2021 will be included. We will not apply any age restrictions. The Methodological Standard for Epidemiological Research scale will be used to assess the quality of included studies. If there are sufficient studies, and homogeneity between them, we will conduct meta-analyses to calculate pooled estimates of self-harm rates and compare relevant subgroups. If studies report insufficient data, or there is substantial heterogeneity, findings will be provided in narrative form. ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: This review is exempt from ethics approval as it will synthesise findings from published studies with pre-existing ethics approval. Our findings will be disseminated through a peer-reviewed journal article and conference presentations. PROSPERO REGISTRATION NUMBER: CRD42020203444.

