Citation
Hedrick K, Borschmann R. BMJ Open 2022; 12(3): e060234.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
35264371
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Asylum seekers are at increased risk of self-harm compared with the general population, and the experience of detention may further exacerbate this risk. Despite this, evidence regarding the prevalence, methods and characteristics of self-harm among asylum seekers in Australia (including those detained in onshore and offshore immigration detention) has not been synthesised. Such information is necessary to inform evidence-based prevention initiatives, and effective clinical and governmental responses to self-harm. This review will synthesise findings from the literature regarding the prevalence, methods and characteristics of self-harm among asylum seekers in both detained and community-based settings in Australia.
Keywords
mental health; public health; suicide & self-harm