|
Citation
|
Fleury MJ, Grenier G, Cao Z, Huynh C. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35266240
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Patients with substance-related disorders and mental disorders (MD) contribute substantially to emergency department (ED) overcrowding. Few studies have identified predictors of ED use integrating service use correlates, particularly among patients with cannabis-related disorders (CRD). This study compared predictors of low (1-2 visits/year) or frequent (3+ visits/year) ED use with no ED use for a cohort of 9836 patients with CRD registered at Quebec (Canada) addiction treatment centres in 2012-2013.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
predictors; addiction treatment centres; cannabis-related disorders; emergency departments; low or frequent ED users