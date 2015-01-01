|
Citation
|
Pinazo-Hernandis S, Sales A, Martinez D. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e802925.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35265007
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
The confinement caused by the current COVID-19 pandemic protects physical health, but in turn, has a long-lasting and far-reaching negative psychosocial impact; anxiety, stress, fear and depressive symptoms. All of these have a particular impact on vulnerable older people, putting them at serious risk of loneliness. Women report feeling lonelier than men, affecting women to a greater extent. The present study aims to analyze the efficacy of an integrative reminiscence intervention in older women living in nursing homes to reduce the effects of loneliness and depression after COVID-19. 34 older women living in nursing homes are included into study and were divided into intervention group (N = 14) and control group (N = 20).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19; loneliness; nursing home; older women; reminiscence