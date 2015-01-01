Abstract

Bike share engages riders in physical activity, beneficial to health. In addition, it promotes green mobility and contributes to carbon neutrality. An understanding of the association between bike share usage and the built environment is essential for system operation/management and urban/transportation planning. Limited reviews of the existing literature exist now. Therefore, we review previous studies to decipher the complex relationship between bike share usage and the built environment. We focus on a few built environment dimensions (e.g., land use, transportation system, and urban design) and find that many attributes affect bike share usage differently across mobility cultures, between docked and dockless bike share, and between arrival and departure usage patterns. The effects of several attributes (e.g., proximity to a park or university and metro station density) on bike share usage also vary between weekdays and weekends and across trip purposes. The findings of this paper advance knowledge on the connection between bike share usage and the built environment.

Language: en