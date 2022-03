Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.1136/gpsych-2021-100576.].



Zheng Y, Zhang H, Fan Q. Discordance between family report and clinical assessment of suicide attempts: a prospective study from the emergency department. General Psychiatry 2021;34:e100576. doi:10.1136/gpsych-2021-100576



This article was previously published with an error. Figure 2 has been replaced with table 5 in the article.

Language: en