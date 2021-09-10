Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study reviews the evidence on ecological momentary interventions (EMIs) for managing and preventing suicidal thoughts and behaviors.



METHODS: This review follows the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-analyses guidelines. Its protocol was registered in the PROSPERO database. We conducted a systematic literature search of five databases: PubMed, EMBASE, Web of Science, PsycInfo, and Cochrane library. The most recent search date was 10 September 2021.



RESULTS: After screening and full-text review, 27 studies were included, totaling 19 different interventions. Many of the available interventions have not yet been clinically tested. Those that have undergone effectiveness evaluation (10 interventions) showed good rates of effectiveness and feasibility, with some exceptions. The most widely used intervention model is the safety plan, which allows the user to implement coping and distracting strategies in case of suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSIONS: Ecological momentary interventions provide certain advantages, such as their wide availability, versatility, and potential for customization. These interventions can be useful complements to traditional care, especially in situations in which face-to-face care is not possible. Evidence on the effectiveness of such interventions is still scarce. Furthermore, barriers limiting implementation in clinical practice remain. The constant advance of technology means that these interventions have great potential for improvement in the coming years.

Language: en