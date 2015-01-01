|
Molnar L, Hendry NA. Health Promot. J. Austr. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Australian Health Promotion Association, Publisher CAIRO Publishing)
35266595
ISSUE ADDRESSED: Primary prevention of violence against women (PVAW) strategies and campaigns aim to address and challenge violence-supportive behaviour and normative social structures to intervene before violence happens. Towards this aim, from 2014 to 2019, The Line was a public Australian Commonwealth-supported PVAW campaign on social media that targeted young people. This study explores how young people discussed PVAW-related themes on the campaign's Facebook page.
Language: en
primary prevention; Social media; gender-based violence; Facebook; violence against women