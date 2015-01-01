|
Mehta N, Girdhar P, Bansal YS, Sharma N, Kumar S, Gupta S. Int. J. Appl. Basic Med. Res. 2022; 12(1): 64-66.
35265486
Mushrooms are widely cultivated and used as a source of diet and commerce; however, unfortunately, some wild mushrooms are highly toxic to humans. Although the poisonous mushrooms have a characteristic physical appearance, sometimes it is difficult to differentiate between the poisonous and nonpoisonous variety even by the experts. We report a case of a 23-year-old married female who mistakenly harvested and consumed wild mushrooms along with her family members and subsequently died on the 5(th)-day postingestion. Due to the medicolegal implications, a forensic autopsy was conducted in this case. Here, we discuss clinical findings along with detailed autopsy findings of this case, including histopathology examination.
Forensic pathologists; mushroom poisoning; mycetism; wild mushroom