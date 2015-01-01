Abstract

Mental health problems are a leading cause of disability in both developed and developing countries, and the consequences of mental health disorders for individuals, families, and society as a whole could be severe and costly. To supplement relevant research and provide insightful policy suggestions to families, government and societies, this study investigates the nexus between natural disasters and mental health for middle-aged and older adults in rural China. Based on data of 8721 observations from the 2014 China Family Panel Studies, we estimate the effects of natural disasters on mental health using ordinary least squares and propensity score matching. Our findings suggest that natural disasters have a significant negative effect on middle-aged and older adults' mental health in the case of rural China. This effect is heterogeneous depending on individuals' education level and their agricultural production status. Finally, individuals' happiness and life satisfaction are shown to be the potential mechanism through which the effect of natural disasters on mental health operates.

Language: en