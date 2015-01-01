|
Citation
|
Chou PS, Huang SH, Chung RJ, Huang YC, Chung CH, Wang BL, Sun CA, Huang SM, Lin IL, Chien WC. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(5): e2531.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35270224
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: This study used a long-term trend analysis to investigate whether gender differences were related to the risk of injury and epidemiological characteristics in Taiwan from 1998 to 2015.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
epidemiology; injury; gender difference; long-term trend analysis