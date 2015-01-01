SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chou PS, Huang SH, Chung RJ, Huang YC, Chung CH, Wang BL, Sun CA, Huang SM, Lin IL, Chien WC. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(5): e2531.

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph19052531

35270224

OBJECTIVE: This study used a long-term trend analysis to investigate whether gender differences were related to the risk of injury and epidemiological characteristics in Taiwan from 1998 to 2015.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: Data on 4,647,259 hospitalized patients that were injured from 1 January 1998, to 31 December 2015 were collected from the National Health Insurance Research Database (NHIRD). Among the injured patients, 2,721,612 males and 1,925,446 females were identified. Patients were age-, gender-, and index date-matched. Multiple logistic regression was used to analyze the risks of injury via gender differences. A p-value < 0.05 was considered significant.

RESULTS: The injury risk of the male patients was 1.4 times higher than that of female patients (AOR = 1.427, 95% CI = 1.40-1.44). The rising trend of male injured hospitalized patients was also greater than that of female injured hospitalized patients.

CONCLUSION: Males were more at risk of injury than females. Gender differences were related to the increased risk of epidemiological characteristics of injury.


epidemiology; injury; gender difference; long-term trend analysis

