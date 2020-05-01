|
Citation
|
Glowacz F, Dziewa A, Schmits E. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(5): e2535.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35270228
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: This study took place in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The present research assesses the association between lockdown conditions (such as time spent at home, living environment, proximity to contamination and social contacts), mental health (including intolerance of uncertainty, anxiety and depression) and intimate partner violence within the community. This study evaluates the indirect effect of anxiety and depression on the relationship between intolerance of uncertainty and intimate partner violence (physical assault and psychological aggression).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; intimate partner violence; COVID-19 pandemic