|
Citation
|
Assayag N, Berger I, Parush S, Mell H, Bar-Shalita T. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(5): e2541.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35270233
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and sensation-seeking, a trait characterized by risk-related behaviors, have been recognized as risk factors in substance use disorder (SUD). Though ADHD co-occurs with sensory modulation dysfunction (SMD), SMD has scarcely been explored in SUD. Thus, this study aimed to characterize ADHD symptomology, sensation-seeking, and SMD, as well as to explore their contribution to SUD likelihood.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
ADHD; risk factor; sensation-seeking; sensory over-responsiveness; sensory processing; SUD; therapeutic community