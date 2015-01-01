Abstract

(1) Background: Parkinson's Disease (PD) is one of the most common causes of disability among older individuals. The advanced stages of PD are usually characterized by postural instability and, as a consequence, falls. Those are among the main factors that determine the quality of life, as well as the morbidity and mortality of a person with PD. In the field of PD rehabilitation, robotics is also rapidly gaining ground. As a primary aim, we evaluate the acceptability of the technology integrated intervention, using the Psychosocial Impact of Assistive Devices Scale (PIADS), in order to analyze the attitude of the participants towards the Tymo(®) system. As a secondary outcome, we assess the result of the rehabilitation treatment integrated with the Tymo(®) system on several patient's features. (2) Methods: We studied a population of 16 patients with Parkinson's Disease. Each recruited subject completed 10 treatment sessions, organized as two training sessions per week, for 5 weeks. The intervention included 30 min of traditional therapy and 20 min of technological treatment with a robotic system. PIADS is composed of three subscales (Competence subscale, Adaptability subscale, Self-esteem subscale) ranging from -3 to +3, reflecting, respectively, a negative or positive feeling towards the device. (3) Results: The Competence subscale, measuring feelings of competence and usefulness, obtained a score of 1.24 (SD = 0.78). The score of Adaptability subscale, indicating a willingness to try out new things and to take risks, was 1.83 (SD = 0.65). Finally, the Self-esteem subscale, indicating feelings of emotional health and happiness, reached a score of 1.31 (SD = 0.72). Moreover, statistical analysis reveals a significant effect on balance performance after intervention. (4) Conclusions: This feasibility study represents a starting point in the use of technology in the rehabilitation pathway of patients affected by Parkinson's Disease. In fact, our results suggest that a standard therapy combined with an innovative treatment using Tymo(®) may be accepted by PD patients, which may benefit especially from preserving balance.

Language: en