|
Citation
|
Galán-Arroyo C, Pereira-Payo D, Rojo-Ramos J, Hernández-Mocholí MA, Merellano-Navarro E, Pérez-Gómez J, Denche-Zamorano, Adsuar JC. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(5): e2829.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35270524
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Depression is a disabling mental illness and therefore also a serious public health problem. It affects 5% of the adult population in the world and is the leading cause of disability, with an annual cost of USD one trillion. In Spain, its prevalence is 13.4%, costing EUR 6000 million a year. Physical inactivity has been linked to an increase in depressive symptoms, with physical activity associated with an improvement in health-related quality of life.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
physical activity; depression; health; active population; antidepressants; inactive population; sedentary lifestyle