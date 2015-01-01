|
Citation
|
Liao C, Gu X, Wang J, Li K, Wang X, Zhao M, Feng Z. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(5): e2885.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35270578
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) behavior among college students is a focus of attention in current society. In the information era, the Internet serves as a public health concern and as an effective pathway for prevention. In order to reduce NSSI behavior, we explore its influence factors, especially the relations between neuroticism, emotion regulation (ER), depression, and NSSI behavior.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
depression; non-suicidal self-injury; emotion regulation; multiple mediating effect; neuroticism