Abstract

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is stored in facilities located in urban areas and transported over public roads. A shift towards the broader use of LNG is economically and environmentally justified. However, it triggers an obvious need for an investigation of LNG risk through elaboration and validation of potential scenarios that the hazard might generate if it materialises. This background knowledge and past experiences were elaborated in the course of a literature review and field experiments towards designing the conventional event trees on LNG emergency release for three different units, such as a storage tank, a pipeline and in road or railway transportation. The research allowed us to answer the following question: what are the key scenario lines LNG incidents might follow? Thus, it constitutes a valuable tool for designing, planning, organising, executing and evaluating trainings and exercises on LNG emergencies.

