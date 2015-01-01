Abstract

Frailty, a physiological syndrome (FS) affecting primarily the older adults, manifests itself through significantly depleted bodily reserves, and appreciably higher (up to over threefold) individual exposure to fall risk. Concomitant medical conditions such as balance impairment, reduced visual acuity, limited mobility, and significantly diminished daily functional performance further exacerbate the patients' condition. Their resultant susceptibility to frequent hospitalisations makes their prognosis even worse. This narrative review aimed to provide an overview of published studies focused on rehabilitation management approaches aided by virtual reality (VR) technology in frail older adults. The authors had it also augmented with their own, evidence-based body of experience in rehabilitation. Making use of technologically advanced exercise machinery, specially adapted for rehabilitating frail older adults, combined with a structured exercise regimen, further aided by the application of select virtual reality (VR) technology solutions, clearly proved effective. Consequently, the patients were helped to move back from the frail to the pre-frail stage, as well as had their motor and cognitive functions appreciably enhanced. The application of modern technology in rehabilitating older adults over 65, affected by FS, when specifically aided by the select VR technology solutions, was also proven to complement successfully the conventional rehabilitation management. The overall versatility of the VR technology solutions, e.g., adaptation for home use allowing remote supervision, also makes this novel approach to rehabilitation far more appealing to the patients. They find it both very attractive and far more mentally engaging. Its considerable potential lies mostly in being appreciably more effective in bringing in desirable therapeutic outcomes.

