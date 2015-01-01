|
Citation
|
Caldwell HAT, Yusuf J, Arthur M, Friesen CLH, Kirk SFL. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(5): e2984.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35270678
|
Abstract
|
The Play-Friendly Cities framework describes key municipal actions and indicators which support a community's playability and can positively influence children's health behaviors and quality of life. The purpose of this study was to conduct a content analysis of Nova Scotia physical activity (PA) and active transportation (AT) strategies by applying the playability criteria in the Play-Friendly Cities framework.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
physical activity; policy; active transportation; child-friendly; movement; municipality