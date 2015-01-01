Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is limited research on the heterogeneity of worker suicides. We compared differences in workers' suicides by clustering suicide deaths.



METHODS: From 2010 to 2017, 353 suicide deaths were claimed in the Industrial Accident Compensation Insurance; variables were coded using a standardized methodology. A two-step cluster analysis classified the clusters based on demographic and employment conditions. Details of the suicide, clinical variables, personal stresses, and work-related stresses were compared using the chi-square test and one-way analysis of variance.



RESULTS: We identified five clusters and they differed particularly in work-related stress. "Responsibility-burdened type" experienced excessive responsibility as managers; "role-changed type" experienced a sudden and unpredictable role change as clerks or sales workers; "risk-exposed type" experienced physical risk factors at work (working alone, outdoors, and in shifts) as machine operating and assembling workers, or craft and related trades workers; "job-insecurity type" experienced unstable employment (irregular, nonpermanent) as elementary or service workers; "workplace-violence type" was mainly unmarried women who lived alone, and experienced interpersonal conflict and violence as professionals and related workers. There were no differences between clusters in clinical variables (except problem drinking) and personal stresses.



CONCLUSION: Interventions to alleviate work-related stress in worker clusters are needed to prevent suicide in workers.

