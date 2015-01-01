Abstract

Service members face unique barriers to sufficient and high quality sleep. In the present study, a circadian, light, and sleep skills program for shipboard military personnel (CLASS-SM) was designed to encourage and inform strategies that support optimal sleep and circadian health in the context of those barriers. Phase 1 included program development and refinement via an iterative formative evaluation, including structured interviews with service members and feedback from veterans and experts, resulting in further tailoring to the population. In Phase 2, the highly tailored program was administered to shipboard personnel (n = 55), and acceptability indicators were measured. Sleep- and circadian-related knowledge (pre- and post-program) and the perceived relevance of, and satisfaction with, program content (post-program) were assessed. Before the intervention, most individuals were unaware that 7-9 h of sleep is recommended (72%) and had little understanding of the physiological effects of light; however, knowledge scores increased significantly post-program, from 51% to 88% correct (p < 0.0001). Reception was positive, with high reported satisfaction and relevance. Most individuals reported that they learned something new (89%), planned to use one or more learned strategies (100%), and intended to share learned information with others (85%); the physiological effects of light and circadian rhythms were the content areas most frequently reported as new and useful. The results demonstrate the need for, and feasibility of, the delivery of this program in operational environments.

