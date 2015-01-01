Abstract

Both clinician-reported outcome measures (CROMs) measures and patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) are applied to evaluate outcomes in rehabilitation settings. The previous data show only a low to moderate correlation between these measures. Relationships between functional performance measures (Clinician-Reported Outcome Measures, CROMs) and Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) were analysed in rehabilitation patients with traumatic injuries of the lower limb. A cohort of 315 patients with 3 subgroups (127 hip, 101 knee and 87 ankle region) was analysed before and after 3 weeks of inpatient rehabilitation. All three groups showed significant improvements in PROMs with low to moderate effect sizes. Moderate to high effect sizes were found for CROMs. Correlation coefficients between CROMs and PROMs were low to moderate. The performance consistency between PROMs and CROMs ranged from 56.7% to 64.1%. In this cohort of rehabilitation patients with traumatic injuries, CROMs showed higher effect sizes than PROMs. When used in combination, patient-reported outcome and performance measures contribute to collecting complementary information, enabling the practitioner to make a more accurate clinical evaluation of the patient's condition.

